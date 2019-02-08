



MIAMI (Hoodline) – A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Miami Beach boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Mister O1

Photo: NANCY A./Yelp

Topping the list is Mister O1. Located at 1680 Michigan Ave., Suite 101 in City Center, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Miami Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 659 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blocks Pizza Deli

Photo: ANITA C./Yelp

Next up is Flamingo Lummus’s Blocks Pizza Deli, situated at 1447 Washington Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 420 reviews on Yelp, the deli and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fratelli La Bufala

PHOTO: VANESSA R./YELP

South Pointe’s Fratelli La Bufala, located at 437 Washington Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 783 reviews.

4. Spris

Photo: SPRIS/Yelp

Spris, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in City Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 503 Yelp reviews. Head over to 731 Lincoln Road to see for yourself.

5. 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee

PHOTO: HERMES C./YELP

Over in Isle of Normandy, check out 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and Venezuelan spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1130 Normandy Drive.