



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Southwest Ranches man has been arrested for reportedly shooting at a tow truck driver who was repossessing his car.

It happened Thursday morning in the 6100 block of SW 190th Avenue.

Juan Barquero, who owns the 2010 Mercedes-Benz 350 that was being repossessed, and another man reportedly confronted the two tow truck workers who had hooked the car up to their truck.

Both men were armed according to the police report.

The workers, with their hands in the air, identified themselves and showed them their recovery credentials. They said they were repossessing the vehicle on behalf of the bank and they didn’t want any trouble.

Barquero reportedly told them he didn’t care and ordered them to unhook his car.

Fearing for their lives, the workers jumped in the truck and drove off.

That’s when, according to his arrest report, Barquero shot at the truck seven times.

The bullets peppered his truck and the car, shattering the truck’s back window. One round lodged in the driver’s side headrest, it was stopped by a metal plate.

“The moment I jumped in the truck and I took off, that’s when I heard the shots. I felt one go behind my neck, I could feel the heat of the bullet,” said the driver who did not wish to be identified.

Neither worker was hit.

They drove to the 6300 block of SW 188th Avenue where they called the police.

Barquero was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Sheridan Street and I-75. He’s been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.