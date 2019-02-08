



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Miami Beach.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on busy 15th Street at Alton Road.

“I was sitting in my car and I heard a bang. When I went inside the store I saw the guy laying in front of Pollo Tropical,” said Juan Loyal. “Four or five other people went running up to him and they saw he was dead and they called 911.”

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

