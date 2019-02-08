Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Pedestrian Killed, Rielle Creighton


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Miami Beach.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on busy 15th Street at Alton Road.

“I was sitting in my car and I heard a bang. When I went inside the store I saw the guy laying in front of Pollo Tropical,” said Juan Loyal. “Four or five other people went running up to him and they saw he was dead and they called 911.”

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s