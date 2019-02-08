



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Next week marks one year since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, one of the deadliest mass shootings in America and one of the worst to hit our community.

On Friday night, people at Temple Beth Orr is preparing for a week of mixed emotions surrounding that fateful day.

“It doesn’t matter where you were or what you were doing what matters tonight is to be there for each other,” said Rabbi Marci R. Bloch.

This Friday night service at the Coral Springs synagogue brought out emotions some haven’t felt since this time last year.

“The biggest question was always why,” said Dara Haas, Marjory Stoneman Douglas educator.

“Knowing that people care means so so much,” said Ivy Schamis, MSD teacher.

For others, it seemed to be another night filled with lasting effects from this unthinkable tragedy.

“Paranoia is a normal occurrence while at work or in social settings. Ever since February 14, 2018, this is how I live my days,” said MSD teacher Ronit Reoven.

These three women are survivors — all teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They’re leaving their feelings on the floor but lifting others up with hope.

“I can proudly say that the cut has begun to heal,” said Dara Haas, MSD teacher.

The night was filled with prayer, music and some laughter — teaching others how to push forward.

At the end of the service they shielded themselves in scarves as a symbol of healing. Each one made for the victims they won’t soon forget.

Other events are planned in the upcoming days as we continue to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in this tragedy.

The City of Parkland is holding a device next Thursday at Pine Trails Park at 5:45 p.m.

