



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A former security monitor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is seeking a restraining order against Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was one of 17 people killed in the Parkland school massacre nearly one year ago.

According to the complaint filed by Andrew Medina’s attorney, Pollack showed up at Pine Trails Park in Parkland Wednesday night and heckled the former school monitor, who coaches a youth baseball team.

“Do you know who I am? Do you know who I am? I’m not through with you yet,” Pollack yelled, according to the motion filed in the civil case. In addition to pursuing a restraining order, Medina is also asking a judge to bar Pollack from sitting in on a deposition scheduled for later this month.

Pollack is already suing Medina for negligence for failing to stop self-confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Medina told police after the 2018 shooting that he recognized Cruz as an expelled student, referred to him as the quote ‘Crazy Boy’ who always wore black or camouflage and had swastikas on his backpack, but did not stop him or lock down the school.

The school district fired Medina last year and now he coaches the baseball team.

In Wednesday night’s incident, Pollack acknowledged going to the park, but denied being hostile.

Medina claims Pollack arrived at the field “unexpectedly, and without provocation”, and began screaming at him. “His name calling and demeaning language was frightening. He then proceeded to threaten me, and several people heard his words and menacing tone. I was extremely petrified, not only for myself but for the children and parents as well. Thankfully, the police were called to the scene, and Mr. Pollack was gone upon their arrival,” explained Medina in a statement released by his attorney.

Medina also claims Pollack tried to intimidate and threaten him in the past.

In the complaint, Medina’s lawyer wrote Pollack has made other threatening statements on social media and has been seen walking his dog near Medina’s house. Medina’s lawyer also raised the possibility that Pollack could be committing a crime by harassing Medina, given that he’s a witness in Cruz’s murder trial.

Medina’s statement went on, “I understand that I am a party to litigation with Mr. Pollack, and I respect the judicial system. However, I want to be sure my family and I are protected. In as much as I am aware of all the grieving and emotions that are currently exhibited in the Parkland and Coral Springs communities, I myself feel the same emotions.”