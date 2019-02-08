  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Southwest Miami-Dade


SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A domestic dispute in Southwest Miami-Dade ends with an elderly woman stabbed and hospitalized.

Miami-Dade police on the scene of a home in SW Miami-Dade. (CBS4)

Miami-Dade Police say a 76-year-old man, recently estranged from the 71-year-old victim, came to the house in the 15-thousand block of SW 8th Way Friday morning.

The woman allowed him in the house and he began stabbing her, said police.

The granddaughter heard what was going on and intervened.

The unidentified man is in custody.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the woman to Kendall Regional Hospital’s Trauma Center in critical condition.

