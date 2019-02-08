



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Last year, the Czech Republic celebrated its 100th birthday, and the country’s capital city was named one of 2018’s top destinations by the New York Times.

Bisected by the Vltava River, “the City of a Hundred Spires” is known for its Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and its medieval Astronomical Clock, which gives an animated hourly show. Besides the stunning architecture, there are also enough local libations and delightful dishes to appease any traveler.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Miami to Prague in the next few months, and the prices aren’t too shabby.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Cheapest Prague flights

The cheapest flights between Miami and Prague are if you leave on March 25 and return from the Czech Republic on April 2. Finnair currently has tickets for $482, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had earlier in March. If you fly out of Miami on March 19 and return from Prague on March 26, Finnair can get you there and back for $490 roundtrip.

Top Prague hotels

To plan your stay, here are some of Prague’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Mosaic House (Odboru 4)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Mosaic House. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $70.

The Sophie’s Hostel (Melounova 2)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There’s also the 4.8-star rated The Sophie’s Hostel, which has rooms for $16/night. Area attractions include the Czech National Museum, the Prague National Theatre and Wenceslas Square.

The Louren Hotel (Slezska 55 Slezska 832/55)

A third option is The Louren Hotel. With a five-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $92/night.

Local restaurant picks

If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Prague has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Potrefena Husa Hybernska (Dlážděná 1003/7 110)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Let’s start with the basics: where to get a drink and a quick meal. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska, which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner.

“This restaurant is great, especially for students, backpackers and budget travelers,” wrote visitor Emily.

SaSaZu (Bubenske Nabrezi 306)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Prague’s most popular restaurants is SaSaZu, with 4.9 stars from seven reviews.

“Both club and high-end Asian fusion restaurant, a night at stylish SaSaZu is always an unforgettable experience,” wrote reviewer Clare. “Food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, and after dinner the party gets started around 10 p.m.”

U Medvídků (Na Perštýně, 345/7)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Also worth considering is U Medvídků.

“Great value and authentic,” wrote Marie. “I lived in Prague for a year and took family and friends there any time someone was visiting.”

Featured Prague attractions

Prague is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner’s listings.

The Charles Bridge

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is The Charles Bridge.

Joining the Lesser Side with Old Town, the Charles bridge is famously the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle. Thousands of people traverse this cobbled bridge every year.

Prague Castle (Prague 11908)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Prague Castle is another popular destination.

Perhaps the most beautiful sight east of Paris, Prague Castle was the original seat of power in Bohemia, the home of Czech royalty. The former royal compound is actually a series of castles, with a cathedral and several gardens and plazas at the center. If you visit during the day, make sure to catch the changing of the guard, which occurs every hour.

Old Town Square

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, spend some time at Old Town Square, the oldest and most populated square in this historic city.

While there are a number of architectural styles that can be seen throughout the space, the dominating figure is the Church of Our Lady before Tyn, a massive Gothic structure completed in the 15th century. Visitors can also check out the astronomical clock, the Jan Hus Memorial and the baroque St. Nicholas Church.