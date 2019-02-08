



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard is still looking for a person who was on board a cargo plane that crashed off the coast of Miami.

Chopper 4 was nearby Friday afternoon when a Coast Guard helicopter dropped a basket down to lift the second person who was on the cargo plane.

Relatives confirmed First Officer Rolland Silva was rescued 15 miles away from the Haulover Inlet.

“The original aircraft was nearby. They were on a normal patrol—routine patrol this afternoon. They overheard the mayday call. They self diverted and located the survivor,” Lieutenant Joseph Messina said.

Silva was then airlifted back to the US Coast Guard Air Station on Opa-locka. After that, he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with lacerations.

Crew members said the survivor was able to lift himself into the basket.

“We had great search conditions. Good daylight. Good visibility. We began trying to pick up the debris field and look for the other survivor,” Lieutenant Joseph Messina said.

At the same time, another crew searched for the other person.

“They have observed debris in the water and fuel in the water. But no sign of a survivor at this time,” Commander Gabe Simms said.

The Convair aircraft is registered to Conquest Air Cargo in Miami Lakes. It was flying from Nassau, Bahamas to Opa-locka Executive Airport.

The company’s Facebook page shows videos of its planes that take daily trips to and from Bahamas.

