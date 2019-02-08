By Lauren Pastrana
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 This Morning Anchor Lauren Pastrana and her family are this month’s cover models for “Miami Kids Magazine.”

The magazine, which provides tips and information for parents in South Florida, profiles Lauren’s career and family life with her husband J.C. and son Jordan.

The February/March issue focuses on Family and Love just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“You can show love by being supportive, encouraging, helpful and kind,” Lauren said. “Remember, it’s also important to love yourself so you can be the best person you can be for those you love most.”

You can pick up the magazine for free at various locations across South Florida and you can see the full edition online at www.miamikidsmagazine.com.

