



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables police detectives are searching for two men accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint from a female victim.

Police said it happened Friday evening at around 6 p.m. near the 1100 block of Asturia Ave.

Authorities say the suspects are about 18 to 20 years of age.

The Mercedes-Benz 350 is a 2014 model, Florida tag 927SV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coral Gables police at 305-442-1600 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.