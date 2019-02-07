



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Three people are in custody after Davie police said they kidnapped a man at gunpoint and kept him captive in a mobile home where they demanded money.

It happened last Sunday. According to police, a woman asked the man for a ride and he refused. The woman and her two male friends then got in the car as the man continued to refuse.

That’s when the woman pulled out a gun and demanded that he take them to a mobile home in the Western Hills Mobile Home Park at 13000 SW 5th Court.

Once there, they reportedly stole a thousand dollars from the man and demanded that he give them his ATM PIN.

Police said the man was kept tied up and beaten in a mobile home for about 12 hours. The next day, they released him and warned him that they would kill him if he called the police.

Investigators were able to track down the woman and her friends and take them into custody.

Police believe the trio targeted undocumented immigrants to rob because they would be less likely to report the crime to the authorities. They also believe there are more victims out there that have not come forward.