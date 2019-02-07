



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents are asking for the public’s help with any information that could identify a Hialeah bank robbery suspect.

The FBI said the robbery took place at about 8:45 a.m. at the TD Bank located at the 800 block of W 49th Street.

The alleged robbery suspect entered the bank, according to law enforcement, wearing a white head covering, white mask, black blouse with a lower leopard pattern.

Authorities said their suspect demanded money from a bank employee and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Agents said there were other customers inside the bank at the time, but that no one was hurt.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the robbery suspect is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

