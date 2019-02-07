



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In a frank discussion with the media where everything was on the table, new Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony promised leadership and accountability.

BSO has been harshly criticized and demoralized after Parkland deputies failed to go into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as the mass shooting unfolded last February.

“My philosophy is be prepared so you don’t have to get prepared,” said Tony. “This is an opportunity to get it right, to bring back confidence from the community.”

To that end, Tony is working on the Broward Sheriff‘s Office having its own training facility and making sure every deputy is ready for another Parkland.

“The rollout strategy is to get every deputy trained yearly in active shooter scenarios,” Tony said.

Tony has a master’s degree in Criminology and spent 11 years with the Coral Springs Police Department.

He rose to the rank of sergeant and has trained civilians in treating mass casualty victims.

“We will put forth the greatest effort and work with everyone, including the school districts that partner with us,” Tony said.