



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week in our Miami Proud series we get to know about the Always Believing Foundation. An organization which inspires girls to lead healthy lives and pursue their dreams.

Monique Idlett-Mosley is an accomplished entrepreneur and mother, and was executive producer and fashion consultant of the critically acclaimed TV show Empire. Idlett-Mosley founded the Always Believing Foundation in 2008.

“Always Believing is a mentorship program for young girls ages 11 to 17. We try to focus on a holistic perspective to promote health and wellness, entrepreneurship, financial literacy,” said Idlett-Mosley.

The foundation recently partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade to bring programs of healthy eating and wellness, art and more. Today they are literally planting the seeds for these themes, as these 11 to 13-year-olds tend to their garden of healthy fruits and vegetables.

Idlett-Mosley serves as a Trustee for the Boys and Girls Club, a national organization. She attended the Boys and Girls Club as a child, and through that experience had many positive roles models in her life. She created always believing to pay it forward.

“Miami is my home. I needed to make sure I had a really great community connection with Boys and Girls Club here and bringing the program here and I just love it. As I’ve become successful in my life, I’ve felt like it’s an obligation to make sure we are continuing constantly to support the youth because they can’t be what they can’t see,” she stated.

To date, Always Believing has reached more than 400 girls in Miami, and there are plans to connect with many more.

Victoria Elejalde, a twelve-year-old participant, says the program has helped her learn, try new things, and make new friends.

Bringing girls together and empowering them is what Always Believing is about.

“I know we’ve been told that they can bring have a seat at the table, but what we’ve been trying to tell these girls is you can create your own table. People who believe in it will come sit at the table with you,” said Idlett-Mosley.

What’s next for these young girls is to learn valuable leadership and business skills to help plant a foundation for their futures.