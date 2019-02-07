  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, Local TV, Poverty Line


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Nearly half of all the people living in Florida can barely afford to do so.

According to a new report from the United Ways of Florida, 46 percent of Florida’s households struggled to afford basic household necessities like housing, food, and transportation in 2016, despite there being low unemployment and gains in median income.

The report says the cost of living has grown in Florida while the state’s workforce is dominated by low-wage jobs.

The report says that about 14 percent of Florida households are living below the poverty line. Another 32 percent are above the poverty line but below what it costs to cover basic household needs.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s