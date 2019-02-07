



ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Nearly half of all the people living in Florida can barely afford to do so.

According to a new report from the United Ways of Florida, 46 percent of Florida’s households struggled to afford basic household necessities like housing, food, and transportation in 2016, despite there being low unemployment and gains in median income.

The report says the cost of living has grown in Florida while the state’s workforce is dominated by low-wage jobs.

The report says that about 14 percent of Florida households are living below the poverty line. Another 32 percent are above the poverty line but below what it costs to cover basic household needs.

