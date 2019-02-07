



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tow truck driver is lucky to be alive after he was shot at while repossessing a luxury car in Southwest Ranches early Thursday morning.

The driver, who did not wish to be identified, got into an altercation with the owner of the Mercedes-Benz 350 that he was there to repo, according to Davie police.

When the gunshots rang out, the driver kept his head down and hit the gas, towing the car behind his rig. The bullets peppered his truck and the car, shattering the truck’s back window. One round lodged in the driver’s side headrest just inches from his head, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The driver, who was not hit, called for help and was met by Davie police along Southwest 188th Avenue just north of Sheridan Street.

Davie police have not said if it was the owner of the car who fired the shots. No arrest has been made.