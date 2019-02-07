



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday more than $422 million to bolster the Best and Brightest Teachers program.

The office of the governor said compensation increases will go to ‘the most effective teachers and principals in our public schools throughout Florida.’

“I’m proud to announce these steps we are taking to ensure our state recruits and retains the very best educators for Florida schools,” said Governor DeSantis.

“This renewed investment will reward highly effective teachers and principals across our state who are making a positive impact in our students’ lives. We are also proposing a new recruitment program to bolster the educational ranks of our schools and ensure our students are receiving the best education possible.”

Nearly 45,000 highly effective teachers would be eligible for bonuses exceeding $9,000, the office of the governor announced.

Bonuses of up to $6,500 were also announced for principals to reward those who are creating classroom environments to help students thrive.

The office of the governor also said the new program would remove the SAT/ACT requirements for teachers to be eligible for a bonus. It will also include $10 million per year for the next five years to launch a loan and tuition forgiveness program for as many as 1,700 new teachers, per year who commit to working as a teacher in the state for five years.

