



— An “essentially frozen and unresponsive” cat found buried under a mountain of snow in Montana has been saved.

Fluffy was rescued Jan. 31 from a snow bank with her fur matted with ice. Temperatures were hovering around 10 degrees outside at the time.

When Fluffy’s owners rushed her to the Animal Clinic of Kalispell, her temperature was so low, it didn’t even register on a thermometer that has a bottom range of 90 degrees.

Cats temperatures are normally around 101 degrees, according to Dr. Jevon Clark, who works at the clinic, which shared the “success and survival story” to its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Clark his associate, Dr. China Corum, used warm water and blankets for around two hours. Fluffy she gained consciousness, but her temperature remained too low. She was taken to the emergency room where she finally began to show signs of recovery following a few more hours.

“I’ve never seen this. I’ve been in practice for almost 24 years and she was actually caked in ice, like those ice balls were caked on her all the way around her 360 degrees all the way around her,” Clark told KTMF. “Her temperature was so low our thermometer wouldn’t read it, so we know it was less than 90.”

Fluffy is now fully recovered and back home with her owners and will remain indoors for the foreseeable future.