



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A toddler from Miami battling cancer with a rare blood type is getting some more help.

The non-profit OneBlood has found a fifth compatible blood donor for young Zainab, who turned three years old on Thursday.

The new donor was found in Australia.

OneBlood is asking for donors for the girl, whose blood lacks an antigen most people carry.

Zainab’s blood type is extraordinarily rare because she is missing a common antigen that most people carry on their red blood cells. The antigen is called “Indian B” (Inb). For a person to be a possible match for her, they must also be missing the Indian B antigen.

Statistically, the only people who are likely to be a match for Zainab are people of Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent. Of these populations, less than four percent of the people are actually missing the Indian B antigen.

OneBlood says the response by the public to help Zainab has been unprecedented and is bringing heightened awareness to the need for a diverse blood supply.

Since making the story public in December, OneBlood has received more than 25,000 emails from people around the world who potentially meet the specific donor criteria needed to be a match for Zainab.

The donors are being contacted by OneBlood or by blood centers where the potential donors reside to coordinate their donation.

Nearly two dozen blood centers are actively working with OneBlood to find compatible donors. Testing is taking place around-the-clock.