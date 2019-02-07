



HOLIDAY (CBSMiami) – A man who showed off his dance moves during a field sobriety test ended up being charged with driving under the influence.

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies found Christopher Larson, 33, asleep in his car with the engine running and brake lights on in front of a business in Holiday around 2 a.m.

After spending several minutes tapping on his window and shouting to him to wake up, Larson did. When ordered out of the car, he got out – but since it was still in drive it began to roll forward. A deputy had to jump inside and hit the brakes to avoid crashing into a fence.

When asked if he knew where he was, Larson said he was in Clearwater – which is about 16 miles south of Holiday. When asked how much he had to drink, Larson asked the deputies to make it easy on him.

During the field sobriety test, Larson appeared disoriented before breaking into a dance. His shimmies, shakes, and turns were all caught on an officer’s body cam.

Watch: Christopher Larson Dancing His Way Through Sobriety Test In Player Below

He then consented to a breathalyzer test and deputies say he blew a .28 (blood alcohol content) which was more three times than Florida’s legal limit of .08.

Larson was arrested and charged with DUI.

