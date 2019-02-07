



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The area around Broward’s downtown courthouse was temporarily cleared Thursday morning after someone spotted a suspicious package and called the police.

The Broward Sheriff Office said the suspicious bag was near a garbage can just outside 540 building. A bomb squad was sent to check it out.

After sending in a robot, a member of the bomb squad in protective gear went and gave it a close-up inspection.

Around 11 a.m., the bomb squad gave the all clear and roads in the area were re-opened.

