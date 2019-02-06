



ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Following a year when the state’s coasts and waterways were inundated with red tide and blue-green algae, a new report says we should be doing more to protect these natural resources.

The report, released Wednesday by the Ocean Conservancy, provides a synopsis of Florida’s water problems and a summary of solutions.

The report notes that last year had the worst blue-green algae bloom in Florida history and a devastating red tide outbreak that killed hundreds of animals and cost coastal communities millions of dollars.

The report says that Floridians should be working to eliminate ocean trash by participating in beach clean-ups and ending nutrient runoff into waterways from agriculture and septic tanks.

The report also recommends raising the Tamiami Trail so that more water from Lake Okeechobee can flow into the Everglades and Florida Bay.

