



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon in Little Haiti.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting in the area of 103 Northwest and 70th Street.

The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was being treated for her injuries, according to authorities.

Her current condition is currently unknown.

It is not known what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects were being sought.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).