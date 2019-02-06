



CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Alabama’s Crimson Tide has lost a four-star cornerback to the University of Miami and head coach Manny Diaz on this National Signing Day.

Defensive back Christian Williams, who had been committed to the Crimson Tide since the spring, decided to flip and sign with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Williams, the senior from Daphne, Alabama made it official at a signing ceremony at his high school.

“I will be spending my next three or four years,” Williams said in an announcement at his school, “at the University of Miami.”

Williams visited Miami, Texas A&M and LSU in the past four weeks. The Hurricanes, who did not recruit Williams early, made a late push after Diaz replaced Mark Richt as head coach.

Williams is the 20th ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 160 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

National Signing Day got off to an early start for the Canes when Miami landed punter Louis Hedley from Australia.

Hedley, a three-star recruit and one of the top punting prospects in the country, is listed as 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. He averaged 38.6 yards per punt in 2017. He redshirted in 2018 and should make an immediate impact for the Hurricanes, who struggled to flip field position last season.

Other signings so far.

3-star DT Jared Harrison-Hunte has signed with Miami.

3-star QB Peyton Matocha has also signed with Miami.