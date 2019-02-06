



Two days after the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards air on CBS, the network in collaboration with the Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Ventures will celebrate iconic American record label Motown Records by presenting Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration. The show will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and GRAMMY Award winner Smokey Robinson.

This tribute to the legendary sound that shaped American music will also feature Boyz II Ment, Ciara, Thelma Houston, John Legend, Little Big Town, Tori Kelly, Chloe X Halle, Meghan Trainor, Diana Ross, Martha Reeves, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Fantasia, Stevie Wonder and more. The live concert will be filmed on Tuesday, February 12th at 7:30 PM PT at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Tickets are on sale now for purchase at AXS.com

If you can’t make it their live, be sure to tune into CBS on April 21st at 8:00 PM ET/PT to catch this one of a kind performance. Check your local listings for more information.