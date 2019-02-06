  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Facing Charges, Inappropriate Touching, Lascivious, Lewd, Local TV, Miami Gardens


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 33-year-old man faced a judge Wednesday morning after police say he touched himself inappropriately in front of a 16-year-old Dunkin Donuts employee.

Police said it happened Thursday at the donut shop on 159th Street and Northwest 57th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Dayron Fuentes is charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a child.

Police say he committed the act in front of the girl who then called over her co-worker to witness the act.

