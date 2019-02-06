



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With 5 record-breaking Sports Illustrated covers that led her to be named the “The Body” by Time Magazine in 1986, Elle Macpherson is a true supermodel.

She is now on the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine, an issue dedicated to her favorite topic: wellness.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo caught up with Macpherson at the cover release party held at The Sacred Space in Miami.

“So Elle what is this the 100 millionth cover you’ve been on in your career?” Asked Petrillo.

“You know it’s so nice to have a cover in your hometown. Miami is home and Ocean Drive is an iconic magazine and I feel really honored that I’m 55 and I’m still doing covers of magazines and it’s a wonderful article and it’s supporting my business,” said Elle.

“So you said the number, and looking at you it’s hard to believe. You are ageless and a lot of that has to do with your lifestyle and your business,” said Petrillo.

“So WelleCo is my wellness business. We really believe that good nutrients is optimum for beauty so if you nourish yourself from the inside from a cellular level, it’s going to show on outside but you’ll also feel better, but you’re also going look better,” she said.

Elle brainstormed the original super elixir greens, a daily supplemental powder with her doctor and then created the WelleCo brand.

“My story was that I wasn’t feeling great and I went to see a nutritionist and together we worked on a formula and people were saying you looked so good, and I said it’s changed my life. So, I decided to start a business and share it with other women. It’s been nearly 5 years now,” Elle explained.

Elle’s rise to fame was in the days without social media, when being a top model was *not* about sharing your every move.

“I started in the 1980’s, at that time it was 1982. We were not taking pictures of ourselves, you’d have to be that “glamazon” all the time. Today, the closer you are to your public, the more you connect, the more successful you are. Whereas in my time, the more distance you were, the more iconic you were, the more successful you are. It’s interesting times to have a business that evolve and we as women evolve, so that’s really what it’s all about,” Elle explained.

She’s single now, a mom to two boys; 16-year-old Cy and 21-year-old Flynn.

“Somebody wise once said to me the most valuable thing you can give your children is time and that’s really resonated with me so I spent a lot of time with my kids, they are my favorite people to be with,” she said.

Through the years, this seasoned supermodel turned successful entrepreneur has learned to stay healthy, focused and passionate about everything she does.

“To young people I say find your passion and do it, and keep doing it and it will be successful,” she said.