MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead man who broke into Taylor Swift’s townhouse in New York City and took a nap has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Roger Alvarado, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

He broke into Swift’s residence last April. Police say he also used her shower.

According to the New York Post, Alvarado plans to return to Florida after his sentence is complete.

In addition to the jail time, he must complete a mental-health program and serve five years probation.

