



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat made a trade on Wednesday the team hopes will relieve a logjam in its rotation.

The Heat is sending Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for veteran Ryan Anderson.

In the move, Miami saves around $8 million in luxury tax.

Johnson’s contract pays him just over $19 million for this season and next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Anderson makes slightly over $20 million this season but his dead cap number drops to $15.6 next year.

Ellington becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season. His day pays him $6.27 million.

Ellington is expected to be waived by the Suns in order to allow him to join a contender.

His specialty has been shooting during his career, and there are always teams looking to add a deep threat ahead of the playoffs.

As for Johnson, in 44 games this season for Miami he averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting .426 from the field and .353 from three point range.

He should get ample playing time with the Suns.

Coming back to Miami is Anderson, who has seen his playing time severely diminished in recent years.

Also known for his shooting, Anderson has been criticized for his defense and at 30 years old, is likely in the decline years of his career.

He hadn’t played in a game for Phoenix since logging five minutes in a loss to Sacramento on December 4th.

The Heat aren’t back in action until Friday, when the team’s west coast road trip continues in Sacramento.