



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement veteran Delrish Moss is now a police captain at Florida International University.

Captain Moss will oversee the dayshift patrol operations division, and will also serve as FIU’s new public information officer.

Moss left South Florida back in 2016 to serve as police chief in Ferguson, Missouri.

He spent much of his tenure helping to implement reforms, including some mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice over racial bias concerns uncovered after Michael Brown’s death.

Brown was a black and unarmed 18-year-old who was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014.

Months of unrest followed helping to spark the national ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Moss says he’s happy to be back home in South Florida and says he is looking forward to new challenges.

He grew up in Miami’s inner-city Overtown neighborhood, joined Miami police in 1984, steadily rising through the ranks.