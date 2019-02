DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Davie teen accused of beating his mother with a baseball bat and throwing a Molotov cocktail into her bedroom while she slept will be tried as an adult.

James Monroe, 17, faces a number of charges including attempted murder and arson.

On January 22nd, his mother Harolyn Monroe made the desperate call to 911, asking that officers come to her apartment in the 7300 block of Stirling Road.

“My son, he tried to kill me, please hurry,” Harolyn Monroe told the 911 operator. “Oh he’s right behind me, please send somebody.”

“Why did you feel that you needed to hit me with a bat and try to set me on fire,” she asked her son while on the line with 911. “Why did you do what you did?”

Monroe told the police that she had been having ongoing disciplinary problems with her 17-year-old son James.

James, who attends Hollywood Hills High, told the police his mother has been angry with him due to his lack of maturity, his use of social media, and his sneaking out at night, according to his arrest report.

According to the police, sometime after midnight, James made an improvised Molotov Cocktail by filling a glass jar with alcohol and stuffing a rag on the top. He then reportedly walked into his mother’s bedroom, lit the rag and through the jar at the ceiling over his mother’s bed where she was sleeping.

The jar exploded, raining down shattered glass and flames.

James then grabbed a baseball bat and “intentionally hit his mother several times with the bat all over her body and head,” according to the arrest report.

He then allegedly grabbed a butcher-style knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the stomach.

She was able to make it out of the apartment and call the police.

During questioning, James reportedly told investigators that he did it because he was angry.

“He stated that he was not trying to kill his mother, he just wanted to hurt her,” according to the report.

Harolyn Monroe was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.