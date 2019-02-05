



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re planning on going to Crandon North Beach this weekend, we’ll just let you know that the water is fine, dive on in.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County lifted a swim advisory that had been in place since January 31st. At that time Crandon North was put on notice along with Crandon South Beach and Key Biscayne (Beach Club). The swim advisory for the latter two was lifted a day later.

The health department issued the advisory after water samples showed higher than acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria which is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.

