  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crandon North Beach, Health, Local TV, Swim Advisory


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re planning on going to Crandon North Beach this weekend, we’ll just let you know that the water is fine, dive on in.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County lifted a swim advisory that had been in place since January 31st. At that time Crandon North was put on notice along with Crandon South Beach and Key Biscayne (Beach Club). The swim advisory for the latter two was lifted a day later.

The health department issued the advisory after water samples showed higher than acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria which is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets, and human sewage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s