



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you love to travel, love social media, and you are an adrenaline junkie, this may be the dream job for you.

Royal Caribbean has opened applications for its ‘Shore Explorer’ role. The person who lands this job gets to test the cruise line’s excursions for three weeks, document those adventures at sea on social media and get paid doing it!

Paid very well, in fact, about $2,000 a week.

The Shore Explorer will visit Alaska, Japan, Dubai, Norway, Portugal and the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean UK announced the job on its social media channels, calling it an “apprentice-ship.”

Applicants have until March 1 to apply. No cover letters needed. Just share your favorite travel experience in a picture or video on Instagram, Insta stories or IGTV and hashtag #ShoreExplorer and @RoyalCaribbeanUK.

Applicants can enter up to four times, but each post has to be different from the previous one.

You will have to be able to travel between May and August of this year for three to four weeks.

Unfortunately, the role is only open to British and Irish citizens ages 21 and over.

Click here to learn more about how to enter.