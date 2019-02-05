



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Congressional representatives from South Florida will be accompanied by Parkland parents, a DACA recipient, the spouse of a US Coast Guard aviator and a Venezuelan exile to Tuesday’s State of The Union address.

Four families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre will be in attendance.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch will be taking Manny Oliver to the event. He is the father of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, one of 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting last year.

Deutch’s district includes Parkland and the Democratic Congressman has been an outspoken advocate for families of the Parkland shooting victims. Deutch is also part of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, a group in the House seeking to combat gun violence.

“I am enormously grateful that Congressman Deutch has invited me to attend the State of The Union,” said Manny Oliver. “I look forward to listening for and hoping that the President will address the 40,000 gun deaths that steal the lives of so many Americans, including children like my son Joaquin. To date, we are disappointed by the President’s position on ending gun violence and changing the national control of the irresponsible gun culture.”

Andrew Pollack, father of slain student Meadow Pollack, will also attend the State of the Union as the guest of Senator Rick Scott. Pollack has worked closely with Scott to improve school safety through the passage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

“My daughter gives me the strength to keep fighting every day for what is right – and that’s protecting our kids and teachers in school,” said Pollack in a statement. “Senator Rick Scott truly puts people above politics, and I’m thrilled to have a partner in Washington that gets what’s important. I’m proud to join Senator Scott at the State of the Union, and I look forward to working with him to secure every school in America so no family has to experience the same tragedy as mine.”

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg who was also killed in the attack, will attend as guest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Survivor Cameron Kasky will be attending as well as the guest of California Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Kasky is a co-founder of the “Never Again MSD” and the movement ‘March for Our Lives.’

Swalwell is a Democrat and potential 2020 presidential candidate.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz invited local Coast Guard Family member Morgan Somma to highlight those affected by the recent partial government shutdown.

Somma is the mother of three children, ages 5, 3 and 1. She and her husband, a Coast Guard aviator, rely solely on his salary, according to Wasserman Schultz’s office.

U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala will be taking DACA recipient Edwin Herrera. He is a graduate student at Florida International University who is protected by the Obama-era immigration policy Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“I am pleased to welcome Edwin Herrera as my guest during the State of the Union address next week. After learning of Edwin’s story and all that he has overcome, I wanted to invite him because his story is what’s hopeful about the American Dream and what’s possible when immigrants are given the opportunity to contribute to their communities and thrive in the workplace or academic setting,” said Rep. Shalala.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio announced he will be attending with a newly appointed diplomatic official from Venezuela.

The Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Venezuela to the United States Carlos Vecchio will be his official guest.

Vecchio is the co-founder of Venezuelan opposition party Voluntad Popular.

“I’m honored to host the Venezuelan Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires @carlosvecchio at the State of the Union. The #SOTU is a great tradition of our strong democracy, and I’m proud to welcome Mr. Vecchio as he continues to fight for democracy & freedom in #Venezuela,” Rubio said in a tweet.