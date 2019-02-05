



MIRAMAR (CBAMiami) – Miramar Police are investigating a threat against Glades Middle School.

Police say a student currently attending the school received a text message from an unknown number claiming there would be a shooting there on Wednesday.

That student told his parents and they of course called the police.

Miramar Police say they are looking into the credibility of this threat.

After getting the word out about the threat, police say more families have come forward to say they received the same text message threat.

Additionally, police say that out of an abundance of caution, they will have additional police officers assigned to the school.