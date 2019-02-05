



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward jury has found former Margate city commissioner David McLean guilty of seven criminal charges.

On Monday, McLean, 56, was convicted of one count of bribery by a public servant, two counts of unlawful compensation, three counts of official misconduct and one count of theft.

The jury found McLean would secure political favors for his landlord, who would, in turn, give McLean cash payments.

McLean could face four years in state prison when he faces Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan later this year.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 12.