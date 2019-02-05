



ST. AUGUSTINE (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman who was looking into the death of a sheriff deputy’s girlfriend in 2010 was found shot to death in her condominium.

The body of Ellie Marie Washtock, 38, was found by her 15-year-old son last Thursday, according to the Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Washtock was a private citizen doing an independent investigation into the death of Michelle O’Connell, the girlfriend of St. John’s County Sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Banks. The weapon used was his department-issued handgun.

Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family has questioned the investigation.

Because of that connection, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate Washtock’s death.

