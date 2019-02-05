



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl LIII may just be a recent memory but for Ely Factor and Roman Artero Tuesday was a day to celebrate memories that will last a lifetime.

Elyh has bone cancer, he and Roman who has leukemia went to the big game thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and The Learning Experience’s World Headquarters in Deerfield Beach.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl! I jumped up and down, screaming out loud,” Ely said when asked what he first did when he found out his Super Bowl wish was granted.

Both boys had been waiting for over a year but according to Richard Kelly of Make-a-Wish, it’s worth it.

“He was looking forward to his wish, it made him happy, something to look forward to and something to remember, a lifetime of memories,” said Kelly when asked what it meant to the boys and the families.

He presented the two boys and their families to a crowd at The Learning Experience Tuesday afternoon.

The company worked with Make-a-Wish to make the Super Bowl a reality.

“Anytime we can bring it in here to the office and show them the smiles on the kids faces we do,” said Brad Wahl.

Wahl is the Senior Vice President of Marketing at The Learning Experience and was there to see the families face to face.

Smiles from the boys, their families, and those who helped make their wish happen.

According to Kelly that just more proof that “Wishes really do come true.”

