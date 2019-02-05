WATCH LIVE |WBZ-TV Coverage of Patriots Super Bowl Championship Parade
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A little girl’s wish for the return of her puppy has come true.

Natalie Gonzalez, 6, received her Yorkie puppy, named Mateo, as a Christmas gift.

Monday morning, surveillance video captured a woman grabbing Mateo from Gonzalez’s front yard and hustling across the street to a waiting car.

Mateo was dognapped.

Monday evening, Gonzalez made a plea for Mateo’s return.

“Just give it back. Give it back. Please, give it back,” she said.

Tuesday morning Natalie’s mother, Masiel Moreila, said they were getting ready to leave for school when a man walked up to the gate in front of their house, placed the dog wrapped in a towel down on the ground and ran off.

She said they didn’t get a good look at his face because he was wearing a hoodie.

But that wasn’t important, she said, the important thing was that Mateo was unharmed.

“My daughter is so happy,” Moreila said.

