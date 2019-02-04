



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl LIII is in the books so now the attention shifts to Miami and Hard Rock Stadium which will be home of Super Bowl LIV.

Monday morning the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee officially handed off the big game to the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

“It’s an honor for us to be hosting the 100th anniversary season, the last game of the 100th anniversary season of the NFL in Miami, and as the commissioner said this will make Miami the number one in terms of hosting the Super Bowl,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez in accepting the ceremonial gold football.

2020 will be Miami’s 11th time hosting the big game.

“We can promise that you are going to have a good time in Miami. I want to congratulate the city of Atlanta for a fantastic job, you set the bar really high and we hope to meet that in Miami. We promise you a very good time.”

Unlike year’s past, the party will look very different. Plans are in place for almost all the major events, aside from the game itself, to be in Downtown Miami.

“We haven’t hosted a Super Bowl in about ten years. If you haven’t been to Miami in about ten years it’s a completely different city. It’s one of the most beautiful cities in the nation, it’s one of the most unique cities in the nation, we’re a truly international city, we have a very unique set of tastes, sounds, and culture,” said Gimenez.

“”We’re very excited to have this game in Miami, the 100th-anniversary game. Miami is really set up to host major events and there’s no greater event to host than the Super Bowl, and how it brings the community together and the great job the NFL does in really presenting an event unknown to any other place in the world. We accept that challenge and we look forward to it,” said Miami Dolphins owner Stephan Ross.

Super Bowl Committee Chairman Rodney Barreto said he’s expecting huge crowds to flood South Florida for the events.

“We will have 150,000 people here, but only 65,000 will go to the game,” Barreto said.

Yes, in Miami the party is much more important than the actual game. The plans include shutting down part of Biscayne Boulevard.

A Super Bowl Live village, which will be free to the public, will run between the Intercontinental Hotel and Museum Park. It will highlight what very few cities can in February: sunshine and shorts.

There is a plan have zip lines running up and down Biscayne Boulevard. Whether that will happen is still – up in the air.

Barreto expects upwards of 5,000 press to cover the hype, giving South Florida roughly $150 million in free advertising.

While a majority of the events will be based in Downtown Miami, there are a few events held elsewhere.

The Taste of the NFL will be hosted at the Broward Convention Center and the NFL experience will be at the Miami Beach Convention center.