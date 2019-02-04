



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey returned to Miami International Airport due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 with 149 passengers and a crew of six landed safely and taxied to the gate.

Two pilots and three flight attendants requested medical attention and one flight attendant asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution. No passengers requested medical attention.

The aircraft is was checked out by an airline maintenance team to determine where the smell originated.

Passengers were put on another plane for the trip north.