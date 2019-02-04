  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines, Local TV, Miami International Airport


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey returned to Miami International Airport due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 with 149 passengers and a crew of six landed safely and taxied to the gate.

Two pilots and three flight attendants requested medical attention and one flight attendant asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution. No passengers requested medical attention.

The aircraft is was checked out by an airline maintenance team to determine where the smell originated.

Passengers were put on another plane for the trip north.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s