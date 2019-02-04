



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health department officials are telling people to stay out of the water in a section of northeastern Miami-Dade.

On Saturday, a mechanical failure at a pump station, located at 350 Sunny Isles Blvd., resulted in 720,000 gallons of wastewater going into a storm drain that led to the waterway.

A precautionary advisory has been posted to avoid recreational water activities including swimming, fishing, and boating.

The boundaries of the affected areas are Northeast 163 Street to the north, the Intracoastal to the east; the Haulover Inlet (including the Haulover Beach just north of the inlet) to the south and the mainland to the west.

Other affected beach areas include the Oleta River State Park beach and the beach located in the City of Bal Harbour just south of the Haulover Inlet.

The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.