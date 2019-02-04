



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a Christmas dream come true, delivered by Santa Claus himself.

A little Yorkie puppy is all 6-year-old Natalie Gonzalez wanted, and she was thrilled.

The puppy, named Mateo, has been a happy, growing and active.

But Monday morning, surveillance video captured a woman grabbing Mateo from the other side of a fence and hustling across the street to a waiting car.

Mateo has been dognapped.

“He is really playful and likes to get a lot of attention,” said Natalie.

“We got the police report,” said family friend Frank Carasco. “We got detectives looking for the dog. Dog has chips. Dog has everything.”

When asked what she would say to the dognapping woman, Natalie said, “Just give it back. Give it back. Please, give it back.”

If you want to contact the family about the missing dog, please call 786-515-3156 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.