  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
By Hank Tester
Filed Under:Dognapping, Family Plea, Hank Tester, Local TV, Mateo, Stolen Dog, Stolen Puppy


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a Christmas dream come true, delivered by Santa Claus himself.

A little Yorkie puppy is all 6-year-old Natalie Gonzalez wanted, and she was thrilled.

The puppy, named Mateo, has been a happy, growing and active.

But Monday morning, surveillance video captured a woman grabbing Mateo from the other side of a fence and hustling across the street to a waiting car.

Mateo has been dognapped.

“He is really playful and likes to get a lot of attention,” said Natalie.

“We got the police report,” said family friend Frank Carasco. “We got detectives looking for the dog. Dog has chips. Dog has everything.”

When asked what she would say to the dognapping woman, Natalie said, “Just give it back. Give it back. Please, give it back.”

If you want to contact the family about the missing dog, please call 786-515-3156 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s