



CARACAS (CBSMiami/CNN) – More European countries are throwing their support behind interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó.

Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Poland are all now recognizing Guaidó as the nation’s current leader after Nicolas Maduro refused to meet a deadline to hold new elections.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on the 35-year-old National Assembly leader to hold “free, democratic presidential elections, with guarantees and without exclusions.”

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter that the UK would recognize Guaidó as interim president “until credible elections can be held.”

Speaking on France Inter radio on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the decision to recognize Guaidó was “not foreign meddling,” as Russia, one of Maduro’s key allies, has suggested.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned Europe’s interference in the oil-rich country on Monday, calling it an attempt to “legitimize the usurped authority.”

Maduro has rejected what he called the “ultimatum” set by EU leaders, asserting that previous elections that ushered him into another six-year term were fair.

“We don’t accept ultimatums from anyone,” Maduro said in an interview with Spanish TV network LaSexta on Sunday.

Maduro also said he supported plans for a meeting of EU and Latin American countries in Montevideo, Uruguay, to be held on Thursday as part of a newly formed “international contact group” aimed at fostering a peaceful political process.

Maduro has said he won’t leave without a fight.

On Monday, Canada plans to host an emergency meeting to discuss support for Guaidó.

Guaidó, who spoke with Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Sunday, thanked the prime minister for Canada’s support on Twitter: “Thanks for joining us on this path. It is very important for the country to count on your support during the peaceful transition of Venezuela.”

Guaidó has said that humanitarian aid will begin to flow into Venezuela in the coming days, defying Maduro’s repeated refusal of assistance. He outlined the move as part of a plan to push the military into cooperating with the opposition.

Maduro has repeatedly denied that Venezuela is in a crisis, suggesting aid efforts were part of an international plan to destabilize his socialist regime. During Maduro’s tenure as president, the once-wealthy oil nation has descended into economic collapse and a humanitarian crisis.

