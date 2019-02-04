



LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are searching for a man wanted for beating a dog to death with a sledgehammer.

“Nothing can bring her back to me. She’s gone, she’s gone. It’s like a piece of my heart is gone with Summer Girl,” said Anna Jackson whose heart broke Friday night when her poodle Yorkie puppy named Summer Girl was killed with a sledgehammer right before her eyes.

“It was just horrible. She was my baby, she was my baby,” cried Jackson.

Jackson was with a friend walking Summer Girl when they spotted a man, police identify as Darrien Green, bashing in the windows of his girlfriend’s car at NW 7th Street and 34th Avenue. When Jackson’s friend snapped a picture of Green, Jackson says Green became enraged.

“He knocked the breath out of my baby,” recalled Jackson. “I put her in my arms and blood went all down my shoulders. My husband said ‘She’s gone’.”

Green was gone too and police are still trying to find him.

Police have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery.

Summer Girl’s violent death is exactly why Congressman Ted Deutch is pushing for passage of a bill to make animal abuse a federal crime.

“There’s one issue that we can all agree on and that’s naming animal abuse a federal crime. Protecting our pets, protecting our animals is an issue that nearly everyone agrees on, which is worth emphasizing at a time when agreement is rare,” said Rep. Deutch at a news conference on Monday.

Anna Jackson wants justice for Summer Girl, who was barely two years old, and that means finding the man who killed her.

“He needs help. He needs help, that’s all I can say. Good help his soul. He took a human life, that’s a human to me, that’s a life that’s a life. It may not be a human being, but a dog has a life, she has running blood going through her veins just like me and you,” said Jackson.

Police are looking for Green so if you know anything about his whereabouts, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.