By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under:Coral Gables, Graffiti, Local TV, Peter D'Oench


CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A Coral Gables fire station became the target of vandals early Monday morning, spraying parts of the building with graffiti.

Vandalism at Coral Gables Fire Station #2, located at 525 South Dixie Highway. (Source: CBS4 Viewer)

The vandals struck the Riviera Fire Station located at 525 S. Dixie Highway sometime between 1:30 and 6:30 a.m.

“It’s unsettling for sure. This station is not only where we work, but where we live,” said Coral Gables Fire Rescue Lt. Daniel Amador. “We spend 24 hours here and to show up for work and see that your home has been vandalized is very unsettling.”

Amador says the yellow paint on Fire Station 2 not only blemishes the building but assaults the spirt of every firefighter working here but won’t affect the their job performance.

“We are not going to allow some wrong act to affect the way we treat our citizens of Coral Gables. We are going to continue to provide the highest service that we do, regardless of whether anyone vandalizes the building or not.”

Amador also says the graffiti does not appear to have any type of specific message.

“I don’t think it’s anything targeted at the fire department. There isn’t anything we see or anything we can understand directed at the fire department.”

If you saw anything or know anything about who spray-painted the fire station, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Peter D'Oench

