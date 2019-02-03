



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in Lauderhill.

The shooting happened near NW 55th Avenue and 17th Court around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a function was going on at the Tree Gardens apartment when shots were fired.

When police arrived on the scene, they found three men with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Broward General in critical condition.

During the investigation, police discovered one weapon at the scene and multiple shell casings.

The investigation is ongoing.