



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the man police say attacked and killed a dog with a sledgehammer Friday night in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police say Darrien Green was involved in a violent dispute with the mother of his child.

Witnesses say Green was bashing in her car windows when he was confronted by two women who were walking a dog.

One of the women used her phone to take a picture of him, but he snatched the phone away from her.

The woman says that when her dog started barking, Green fatally struck the dog and ran away.

Green remains on the run.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty.