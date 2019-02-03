  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMThat Other Pregame Show
    12:00 PMRoad to the Super Bowl
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Dog Killed, Lauderhill, Local TV, Man Sought, Sledgehammer


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the man police say attacked and killed a dog with a sledgehammer Friday night in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill police say Darrien Green was involved in a violent dispute with the mother of his child.

Witnesses say Green was bashing in her car windows when he was confronted by two women who were walking a dog.

One of the women used her phone to take a picture of him, but he snatched the phone away from her.

The woman says that when her dog started barking, Green fatally struck the dog and ran away.

Green remains on the run.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s