  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMThat Other Pregame Show
    12:00 PMRoad to the Super Bowl
    1:00 PMTony Goes to the Super Bowl
    View All Programs
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Jim DeFede, Juan Guaido, Local TV, Mike Pence, Nicolas Maduro, South Florida, Venezuela, Vice President


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CBS4’s Jim DeFede sits down with Helene Villalonga & son, Juan Correa Villalonga.

Vice President Mike Pence was here in South Florida on Friday, attempting to raise the pressure on Nicolas Maduro to step down in Venezuela.

He held a roundtable discussion with Venezuelans who have fled to South Florida, to hear stories of the harrowing conditions in that country.

Jim DeFede is joined by a mother and son who met with Vice President Pence on Friday and who are working around the clock to bring change to Venezuela.

Jim DeFede

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s