



CBS4’s Jim DeFede sits down with Helene Villalonga & son, Juan Correa Villalonga.

Vice President Mike Pence was here in South Florida on Friday, attempting to raise the pressure on Nicolas Maduro to step down in Venezuela.

He held a roundtable discussion with Venezuelans who have fled to South Florida, to hear stories of the harrowing conditions in that country.

Jim DeFede is joined by a mother and son who met with Vice President Pence on Friday and who are working around the clock to bring change to Venezuela.