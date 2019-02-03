



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A father rescued his four young children and their mother from their burning apartment in Pompano Beach.

It happened overnight Saturday near 10th Drive.

Ryan Rich says he came back from work and saw the smoke as he was driving up.

He knew his four young children were inside. That’s when he went into action.

“I did what any other father would do. It’s just that simple,” he says.

“I hit the breakers. As soon as I walked in, the house is smoky. I turned off the breakers. I get into the room, take my daughter off her bunk-bed, and I grab my two younger ones off the bed and I get them out of the house.”

Rich’s children are ages six, three, two, and a newborn baby.

The apartment is now boarded up, but the inside is completely burned up.

The children and their mother were taken to the hospital.

Rich declined being transported.

The Red Cross will be helping out the family, as well as some neighboring families who were displaced because of the damage.